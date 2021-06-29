World's highest hotel opens in China

The J Hotel opened on June 19 and is located in the Shanghai Tower.

SHANGHAI, China — The J Hotel Shanghai Tower just gave China another luxurious thing to brag about.

The hotel opened on June 19 and has asserted its title as being the highest hotel in the world. The new addition sits at the top of the 2,000-foot-high Shanghai Tower, described as the second-tallest skyscraper on Earth.

Situated in Lujiazui, the Jin Jiang International Hotels-managed location allows for guests to take in breathtaking views of Shanghai.

On top of being at a record-breaking height, the J Hotel has 165 rooms, 34 of them are suites.

This is the world’s highest hotel. The J Hotel sits on the top floors of the Shanghai Tower, China’s tallest building pic.twitter.com/gE8QsVNPvT — SCMP News (@SCMPNews) June 26, 2021

The hotel has an indoor swimming pool, toiletries by Hermes and Diptyque, and a luxe spa with a focus on Reiki treatments. All the rooms have built-in smart controls, allowing guests to adjust everything from the lights and curtains to the air conditioning from a tablet. That touchpad can also immediately connect them with a butler.

CNN reported that one of J Hotel's most expensive suite is the Shanghai Suite which includes a physiotherapy area, a kitchen, a dressing room and study.

The least expensive room goes for 3,601 RMB (about $557) per night, while the J Suite – one notch less posh than the Shanghai Suite – costs 67,628 RMB per night (about $10,467).

J Hotel guests will never go hungry with seven different restaurants and bars to choose from inside; allowing them to have what the creators call "the art of fine dining in the clouds."