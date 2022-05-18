Memorial Day weekend | How Atlanta's airport is preparing for travel rush

Here's how travelers should prepare too.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — As thousands of people plan for Memorial Day travel, Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport is preparing for the start of what is expected to be a busy summer season.

Memorial Day, which marks the unofficial start of summer vacation travel, is expected to bring more than 2 million passengers through Georgia's capital between May 26 through June 1, according to a release from Hartsfield-Jackson.

According to a recent AAA report, "there are twice as many bookings of flights, hotels, cruises and rental cars for the 2022 Memorial Day weekend, compared to last year’s holiday."

A new quarterly survey from the Auto Club Group shows that Georgians are more comfortable traveling now than any other time since the pandemic began.

"We have agents that are extremely busy at the moment and people are ready to go. People are ready to leave," said Claire Murdock, a travel specialist at AAA.

To prepare, the world's busiest airport is asking travelers to arrive at least two hours before their scheduled departure time; three hours for those boarding international flights.

In an effort to help travelers prepare, airport leaders advise people to check their website ATL.com for real-time updates on parking availability and security wait times.

Also, to help avoid any delays, airport officials emphasize passengers properly weigh their luggage before checking it in and make sure they are not stowing away any prohibited items through TSA.