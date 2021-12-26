x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Travel

Starting Monday, the cost of passport books is going up

The State Department said the additional fee is needed to make sure it is able to produce "one of the most secure travel and identity documents in the world."

HOUSTON — Starting Monday, the cost for a passport book will increase by $20.

The United States Department of State said the additional fee is needed to make sure it is able to produce "one of the most secure travel and identity documents in the world."

The department has also introduced a fee calculator to determine how much it will cost to renew your passport book.

Earlier this year, there were reports that it could take up to five months to receive a new passport.

RELATED: Passport wait times up to five months long

Also this year, the US issued the first passport with an "X" gender marker.

RELATED: US issues its 1st passport with 'X' gender marker

Calculate the cost of your passport renewal by clicking here.

In Other News

'Somebody's gotta go pick this stuff up': Jones County man works to clean roadsides