'People are just really ready to go:' Central Georgians booking trips as CDC releases new travel guidelines for fully-vaccinated people

These recommendations are for fully vaccinated people that means it's been at least two weeks since their last recommended dose of vaccine.

MACON, Ga. — The CDC says travel is now considered low-risk for people fully-vaccinated against COVID-19.

Here's what the new guidelines could mean if you're traveling this summer.

Valerie Bradley and her husband Remon got their second dose of vaccine more than two weeks ago.

Bradley said, "The vaccine gives us a little sense of security."

They're now fully-vaccinated, which is why this summer, they're planning a vacation to the beach with their children Aubrey and Landon.

"We are just happy to be able to go out and be together as a family and a take a trip," said Bradley.

According to Garrett Townsend of AAA and Classy Destinations Travel Agency owner Judy Norman, the Bradleys aren't the only ones ready to get away.

"The volume at the airport, the volume of people on the road, you're starting to see inklings of people getting back out there," said Townsend.

Norman said, "Now that the vaccine has come out, people are just really ready to go; and so many travelers already have both vaccines."

For unvaccinated people traveling domestically, the CDC recommends being tested before and after traveling, self-quarantining for seven days or 10 days if they don't get tested, self monitoring for symptoms, and wearing a mask.

Fully-vaccinated domestic travelers only need to follow the last two recommendations.

Norman also said, "Internationally, right now, people are still required to be tested."

That also includes fully vaccinated people.

You must still have a negative COVID-19 test result before boarding a flight to the U.S., and get a COVID-19 test three to five days after returning from international travel.

However, even with these new guidelines, the CDC is not officially recommending people travel at this time.

CDC Director, Dr. Rochelle Walensky said, "I still continue to worry that with 80 percent of population unvaccinated, that we have a lot of work to do to control this pandemic."

Because COVID-19 cases are still rising in some areas, CDC officials are still asking people to wear masks and not to travel unless necessary.