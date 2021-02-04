Savannah is one of world's greatest places, says TIME Magazine

The annual list highlights 100 extraordinary travel destinations around the world.

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Savannah, Georgia, is a city with hidden treasures. The coastal city captured the eye of tourists and TIME Magazine as it's named one of the World's Greatest Places.

The third annual TIME magazine list highlights 100 travel destinations around the world excelling in the extraordinary. Savannah is praised for preserving and revitalizing its historic waterfront.

Rooftop Lounges, riverside restaurants and renovated 19th-century mansions are among the eye-catching aspects highlighted by the magazine.

Joseph Marinelli, president of Visit Savannah, said in a press release that the news of Savannah's achievement is one of the greatest and most valuable accolades in the city's history.