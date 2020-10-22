Southwest Airlines adding service to Savannah/Hilton Head airport

You'll soon be able to catch a Southwest flight from Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Southwest Airlines is adding service to Savannah in 2021!

The airline buried the announcement Thursday in a release of its third quarter 2020 results.

“Today we announce our intention to add service in first half 2021 to Colorado Springs Municipal Airport, Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport in Georgia, and a return to Jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport in Mississippi. We are leveraging additional airports in cornerstone cities where our Customer base is large, along with adding easier access to popular leisure-oriented destinations from across our domestic-focused network,” said the release.

Savannah CBS-affiliate WTOC reports the addition of Southwest to the Savannah/Hilton Head airport means it will now have nine airlines with non-stop service to almost 30 destinations.

The exact launch date or list of destinations the flights will go to have not been released yet.