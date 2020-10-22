x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Central Georgia's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports, and more | Macon, Georgia | 13WMAZ.com

Travel

Southwest Airlines adding service to Savannah/Hilton Head airport

You'll soon be able to catch a Southwest flight from Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Southwest Airlines is adding service to Savannah in 2021!

The airline buried the announcement Thursday in a release of its third quarter 2020 results.

“Today we announce our intention to add service in first half 2021 to Colorado Springs Municipal Airport, Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport in Georgia, and a return to Jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport in Mississippi. We are leveraging additional airports in cornerstone cities where our Customer base is large, along with adding easier access to popular leisure-oriented destinations from across our domestic-focused network,” said the release.

Savannah CBS-affiliate WTOC reports the addition of Southwest to the Savannah/Hilton Head airport means it will now have nine airlines with non-stop service to almost 30 destinations.

The exact launch date or list of destinations the flights will go to have not been released yet.

RELATED HEADLINES

CDC issues 'strong recommendation' for travelers to wear masks

Pandemic air travel milestone: 1 million passengers screened by TSA Sunday