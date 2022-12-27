Here's how you can request a refund or rebook your Southwest Airlines flight

HOUSTON — Did Southwest Airlines cancel your flight?
The airline says all customers who had trips planned between Sunday, Dec. 25 and Monday, Jan. 2 are able to rebook their flight or travel on standby without paying any additional fees.
If your flight was canceled, you can also request a refund for your unused ticket to the original form of payment.
In addition, those customers impacted by flight cancellations or significant delays between Dec. 24 and Jan. 2 can submit or email their receipts to Southwest for reimbursement. The airline said they will honor reasonable reimbursement requests for meals, hotels and alternate transportation.
In a statement, Southwest said they will "make things right for those we've let down, including our employees."
Meanwhile, the travel nightmare for thousands of Southwest passengers continues. Most of the airline's flights over the next couple of days have been canceled, leaving passengers stranded and, in many cases, separated from their luggage.
According to FlightAware.com, as of noon Tuesday, Southwest Airlines had 2,571 cancellations, which is 63% of its flights. There were also 486 delays. The airline has already canceled 2,474 of its Wednesday flights, or 62%.
Monday night, an announcement was made over the Hobby Airport public address system, saying that people who were stranded would not be able to rebook on Southwest Airlines until Saturday, Dec. 31 or after. The message also said they expect more cancellations in the coming days and that they'd be providing hotels for stranded customers.