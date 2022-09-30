Now's your chance to apply for a stay at the 'Hocus Pocus' cottage

Brave souls who dare to stay in the cottage can request to book the exclusive stay starting on Oct. 12 at 1 p.m. eastern time.

DANVERS, Mass. — "Hocus Pocus" fans now have the opportunity to brave an enchanted encounter like the Sanderson Sisters' by booking a stay at the Hocus Pocus cottage in Danvers, Massachusetts.

Airbnb announced on its website Wednesday that the "soul-stealing, spellbinding trio" invites "brave souls" to the recreated cottage for the first time ever.

The recreation of the Sanderson Sisters' cottage from the popular Halloween film released back in 1993 has been made to look like it's been frozen in time for 300 years, according to Airbnb.

The spooky Airbnb listing comes just in time for the release of "Hocus Pocus 2" exclusively on Disney+ on Friday.

“We all know that the Sanderson Sisters’ story might not have ended when we turned to dust, nor did our shenanigans,” Kathy Najimy, who plays Mary Sanderson, said in the Airbnb release. “What better way to celebrate the season than to host guests at the trio’s historic haunt for a night they’ll remember for years to come?”

Of course, there is one catch. Only two guests will be chosen to stay in the "Hocus Pocus" cottage.

"The Sanderson Sisters will host the timeworn cottage for an exclusive stay on Oct. 20 for two guests, at only $31 a night in celebration of All Hallows’ Eve," Airbnb wrote.

If you're lucky, you just might be spending the night among creaky floors and dusty spellbooks.