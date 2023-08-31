GSP offers tips for traveling on Labor Day weekend as gas prices, traffic impacted by hurricane

Corporal Jason Stone gives advice and tips for drivers traveling this weekend

Example video title will go here for this video

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — People are heading out to enjoy what feels like the last week of summer. With hurricane season underway, gas prices start climbing again.

The travel for the holiday weekend has already begun. American Automobile Association (AAA) released some traveling statistics and driver tips.

More people are crossing borders this year, with international hotel bookings up 82 percent from last year. Road trip drivers will see similar gas prices to last year, but that may change with the hurricane season in full effect.

Joshua Stolte knows all about being on the road. He started living out of his car and enjoys the prices on this side of the country.

"I mean, nothing obviously was as bad as out west. You know where it was $6 to $7 a gallon. You know, almost doubled the price here, so it's a little bit better even with the ups and downs."

AAA said the ups can come from the start of hurricane season. Corporal Jason Stone for the Georgia State Patrol believes there's a correlation.

"Gas prices, I think there's maybe a slow decline then it has been the last couple weeks, so it encourages more people to be on the road."

With possibly more drivers on the road this weekend, AAA suggests people drive early in the morning or the evening. Stone said the Georgia State Patrol is keeping an eye out.

"Mainly speed enforcement and distracted driving. If you go a slower speed, there's more time to respond to an accident, and it reduces our fatalities and traffic accidents."

It's great to enjoy the holiday weekend, but Stone wants everyone to be prepared and make a plan.

"Everybody's going to spend the last bit of summer, you know, just make sure you have a plan, a safe driver wherever we go. If you're going to partake in having drinks, just make sure you have a ride home and a plan before you leave."