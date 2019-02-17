MIAMI — We’ve heard that taking more girls’ trips is good for your health and now we have the perfect voyage for you and your tribe.

Flip Phone is planning a five-night western Caribbean Golden Girls Fan Cruise that will sail out from Miami, Florida on February 24, 2020. The ship will visit Key West and Cozumel.

Fans will get the opportunity to participate in Golden Girls trivia, a Key West Golden Girls bar crawl, a Golden Girls costume contest and fancy dinner and much more. The activities are only available for guests who book through Flip Phone, according to their website.

The cost is based on the type of room you decide to get. An “Aqua Class Deluxe Oceanview Balcony” is going to cost you $1,181.69. The lowest priced room is an “Oceanview Cabin” for $986.69. A $250 deposit is required. Final payment is due on November 16, 2019. The website says rates can change anytime.

The boat is decked with a fitness center, multiple pools and Jacuzzis. There will be Broadway-style entertainment and cutting-edge circus shows. There will also be comedy and magic shows as well as live music.

To see the full five-day itinerary, visit their website.