ORLANDO, Fla. — Local law enforcement, as well as federal authorities with the Transportation Security Agency, are investigating how a woman was able to get on board a Delta Air Lines flight bound for Atlanta without a boarding pass in Orlando on Saturday.

The flight, Delta 1516, was scheduled to leave Orlando at 10:20 a.m., but after officials discovered the wayward woman on board the flight, the flight was delayed while a full rescreening of everyone took place.

"Delta apologizes to customers of flight 1516 for the delay after a person not ticketed for that flight was removed from the aircraft," said Delta Air Lines spokesman Morgan Durrant in a statement released to 11Alive News.

"Security officials then directed a precautionary rescreen of everyone on board. Delta is working with local law enforcement and the Transportation Security Administration on their investigation and we are conducting our own review of this as well. Safety and security is always our top priority."

According to Orlando NBC station WESH, a passenger onboard the Delta flight said it was discovered the woman was on board without a ticket when she refused to get out of a passenger's seat.

Danielle Bennett with the TSA told 11Alive on Sunday that the person was screened in Orlando.

"We are working with law enforcement to investigate the incident at the plane and will not be providing any additional information at this time," Bennett said. "Orlando PD is also providing more information on this."

The flight finally departed Orlando at 1:13 p.m. and arrived at 2:44 p.m., nearly three hours late.

