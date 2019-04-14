You can watch a full replay of the final round of the Masters Tournament now on 13WMAZ.

This includes Tiger Woods' receiving his green jacket, but the Masters canceled the traditional ceremony on the putting green because of severe weather.

CBS Sports says the tournament presented Woods with his jacket in the Butler Cabin, instead of on the Augusta National Course. Due to inclement weather expected in the afternoon, the iconic post-round celebration of the Masters winner was nixed in part because officials want to expedite gate closures.

While 13WMAZ was able to broadcast tournament play in its entirety, the need to serve public safety forced us to go on the air with tornado warnings for Dodge, Laurens, Pulaski, Telfair, Wilcox, Bleckley, and Wheeler Counties.

