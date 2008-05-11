15 years later: A look back at the 2008 Mother's Day tornado outbreak

Example video title will go here for this video

13WMAZ is looking back in the archives at one of the worst severe weather events in Central Georgia history. Today marks the 15th anniversary.

Straight from the Archives : 2008 Mother's Day Tornadoes

Today marks 15 years since the deadly Mother’s Day tornadoes ripped through Middle Georgia on May 11, 2008.

During the early morning of May 11, 2008, folks around Central Georgia woke up to sirens as severe thunderstorms ripped across the area, producing several tornadoes and widespread damaging wind.

The National Weather Service eventually found evidence of up to 15 tornadoes, including three in Laurens County.

The strongest tornado from the day was an EF3 in Treutlen County.

In Macon, an EF-2 with winds of 130 mph moved from Lizella and along the shore of Lake Tobosofkee to Dry Branch before finally lifting for good.

The tornado wasn't on the ground for the entire distance, but where it was on the ground produced major damage. The storm had a nearly 18-mile path and was nearly a football field wide.

Several businesses along Eisenhower Parkway and Pio Nono Avenue had windows blown out and roofs torn off. Two businesses were completely destroyed.

One of the scariest situation across Central Georgia happened at Arrowhead Park at Lake Tobesofkee. Campers at the park had to scramble to find shelter as the tornado headed straight for them.

They ultimately sheltered in a bathhouse in the center of the campground as trees fell around them. Miraculously, they all survived. There is a marker on the building showing where the people survived the storm.

At least one person was killed in Georgia and several others injured as the storms rolled through.

The state insurance commissioner’s office estimated around $125 million in damages. Then Gov. Sonny Perdue declared a state of emergency in various counties around the state.

Here is a look back at some additional footage from the 13WMAZ archive at one of the worst severe weather days in Central Georgia.

In Laurens County:

Impact on businesses:

13WMAZ's Ben Jones assesses the damage:

Security camera footage of the tornado: