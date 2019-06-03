We'll have an awesome week of sunshine, that should wrap up with a rain chance around Friday.

Tonight... Scattered rain. A storm or two possible. Lows near 50.

Tuesday... Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 70s.

Tuesday Night... Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.

Wednesday... Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 70s.

Wednesday Night... Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

Thursday... Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Thursday Night...Mostly cloudy. Rain possible. Lows near 60.

Friday...Mostly cloudy. Rain and a few storms possible. Highs in the low to mid 70s.

Friday Night... Mostly Cloudy. Rain and a few storms Possible. Lows in the upper 40s.

Saturday... Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

Saturday Night... Mostly Clear. Cooler. Lows near 40.

Sunday... Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 60s.

Sunday Night... Mostly Clear. Cooler. Lows near 40.

Monday... Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

