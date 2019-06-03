After some great weather for Monday afternoon, temperatures now trend a bit cooler for Tuesday. Temperatures will start in the 40s, and warm in to the low to mid 60s for the afternoon. The afternoon will be dry with a good supply of sunshine.

Another round of upper 30s is possible to start the day on Wednesday, but temperatures trend warmer for the afternoon with highs in the mid 60s. Expect mid to upper 60s by Thursday afternoon.

A weak cold front will approach the area early Thursday, but right now it appears we will still be hard pressed to see any rain from it.

The start of the Cherry Blossom Festival looks great!

Tuesday... Mostly clear. Highs around 60.

Tuesday Night... Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

Wednesday... Partly cloudy. Highs in the low to mid 60s.

Wednesday Night... Mostly clear. Lows near 40.

Thursday... Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Thursday Night... Mostly clear. Lows in the low 40s.

Friday... Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Friday Night... Mostly Clear. Lows in the low 40s.

Saturday... Mostly Sunny. Highs in the low 70s.

Saturday Night... Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Sunday... Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 70s.

Sunday Night... Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Monday... Mostly cloudy. Rain possible. Highs in the low 70s.

