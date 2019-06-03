We look to not only go dry for the weekend, but we could stay dry nearly all of next week!

Tonight... Mostly cloudy. Rain leaving to the east. Lows in the mid 40s.

Saturday... Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 60s.

Saturday Night... Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows near 40.

Sunday... Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Sunday Night... Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows near 40.

Monday... Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Monday Night... Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows around 40.

Tuesday... Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

Tuesday Night... Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows around 40.

Wednesday... Partly cloudy. Highs in the low to mid 60s.

Wednesday Night... Mostly clear. Lows near 40.

Thursday... Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Thursday Night... Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Friday... Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

