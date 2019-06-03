Saturday looks like a nice day, but we could see a shower or storm move in at night from the west. Our best chance, at this point, looks to be Sunday. We could see a few strong storms in the afternoon and evening. We'll continue to tweak the severe threat for the weekend as we get closer.

Tonight... Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

Friday... Mostly cloudy. Small rain chance north. Highs around 70.

Friday Night... Mostly Cloudy. Small rain chance north. Lows near 50.

Saturday...Partly cloudy. Rain possible at night. Highs in the low to mid 70s.

Saturday Night... Showers possible. Lows in the upper 50s.

Sunday... Showers and storms possible. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Sunday Night... Showers possible. Lows in the mid 50s.

Monday... Partly cloudy. Small rain chance. Highs in the mid 70s.

Monday Night... Partly cloudy. Lows in the low 50s.

Tuesday... Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Tuesday Night... Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Wednesday... Partly cloudy. Rain possible. Highs in the upper 60s.

Wednesday Night... Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Thursday... Partly cloudy. Rain possible. Highs in the low 70s.