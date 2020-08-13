80s for high temperatures are not out of the question late next week.

We are getting late in the summer, and the heat is still cranked up to full force across central Georgia. Many are hoping for a cooldown, and I may have found some relief from the heat in the extended forecast.

Over the past several weeks, the weather pattern has been a hot one. Upper level high pressure has helped temperatures run above normal almost all summer. This may break down a bit after Wednesday of next week.

The upper level weather pattern will become “high amplitude” or wavier. While the ridge of high pressure strengthens out west, the ridge over the southeastern part of the country will weaken and give way to “troughing.” The jet stream will dip over the eastern part of the country, and this will allow for below average temperatures to move in.

The Climate Prediction Center’s outlook shows this as well with blues representing chances for below normal temperatures covering a good portion of the country, including us in central Georgia.