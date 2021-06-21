After overnight tornadoes, here's what you need to get weather alerts while you sleep

Taylor and Ben show you a couple of different ways to get late-night severe weather alerts

MACON, Ga. — With the recent overnight tornadoes this weekend in central Georgia and Chicago, we want to remind you how to get alerts even when you're asleep. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has weather radio that send alerts to your local area 24/7.

These weather radios alert of all kinds of hazards including tornadoes, oil spoils or even terrorism attacks. The radio frequencies are specific to certain counties. For instance, Lamar, Upson and Taylor counties should all be tuned the 162.500 frequency.

This handy weather radio should be included in your severe weather preparedness kit. Along with the radio, be sure to have water, chargers, medicine and non-perishable foods.

Another way to get severe thunderstorm and tornado warning alerts is through the 13WMAZ mobile. It's free! You can download the app through the Apple Store or Google Play Store.