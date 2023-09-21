Here's what you need to know about RSV as cases rise in Atlanta

As we enter RSV season, a string of cases in children have been seen up in Atlanta. Here are some of the symptoms to look out for.

MACON, Ga. — The Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) made an impact on Georgians last year. Children's Healthcare of Atlanta is starting to see a rise in cases again.

But Atrium Navicent neonatologist Dr. Melissa Oh neonatologist said parents need to be proactive to protect their kids.

According to Oh, many people have had RSV by the time they turn two, but the impact of the virus depends on when you get it.

"The patients who are under six months of age are the highest risk to have more severe symptoms especially respiratory symptoms which is what usually brings you to the emergency department for this virus in particular," Oh said.

Respiratory symptoms are what normally bring in ER patients, but there are other severe symptoms parents should look for.

"So that would include difficulty breathing. If the patient is having any color change, so if they're turning blue, then they need to be seen. If they are more unresponsive, difficult to wake, they need to be seen. If they have a high fever, all of those would be reasons to be seen in an emergency department setting," Oh explained.

There’s already an injection to prevent RSV in children, but the FDA approved a new one in July.

"This one however covers a five-month time span instead of the one month like the previous one does,” Oh said.

It might not be accessible for everyone this RSV season, but there’s hope for next season at your pediatrician's office.

"That will be recommended for all patients eight months or less regardless of whether they are healthy or ill," Oh said.