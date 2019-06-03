Once the rain arrives, it could hang around for a few days. The weekend has potential rain for both days, lasting into the beginning of next week.

Tonight...Clear. Lows near 40.

Wednesday... Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 70s.

Wednesday Night... Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Thursday...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Thursday Night... Partly cloudy. Rain possible. Lows in the mid 50s.

Friday... Chance of showers and storms. Highs in the upper 70s.

Friday Night... Chance of showers. Lows in the mid and upper 50s.

Saturday... Scattered showers possible. Highs around 80.

Saturday Night... Showers possible. Lows near 60.

Sunday... Scattered showers possible. Highs around 80.

Sunday Night... Showers possible. Lows near 60.

Monday... Scattered showers possible. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Monday Night... Showers possible. Lows near 60.

Tuesday... Scattered showers possible. Highs near 80.

