Did you know Easter and the full moon have a lot in common?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Easter is known as a “movable feast”, which means it isn’t celebrated the same day every year. It typically falls on a Sunday between March 22, and April 25 – and this year falls on April 17.
If you’ve ever wondered why Easter is celebrated when it is, you may be interested to know that it correlates with the full moon.
Easter Sunday occurs on the first Sunday following the first full moon after the spring equinox. According to almanac.com, this isn’t based on the astronomical date of the spring equinox, but rather a fixed date – March 21st. This full moon is also known as the “Paschal Full Moon”.
Although it doesn’t always happen in April, this year Easter immediately follows the April full moon, also known as the pink moon! This name is given due to the blooming flowers this time of year – specifically the phlox subulata, or creeping phlox.
The April full moon (pink moon) peaks this Saturday, April 16th. The moon rises at 8:04 p.m., so be sure to catch a glimpse if you can! There will be some clouds around, but your view shouldn’t be obstructed completely.