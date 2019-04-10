Not only are we waiting for cooler temperatures, we are waiting for some rain.

All of Central Georgia is at least abnormally dry. A handful of our counties are in a moderate to severe drought, and Wilkinson County is now dealing with extreme drought conditions.

The deficit for the year in Macon is over eight-and-a-half inches.

Here's a look at the rainfall totals since July.

We managed to pick up over three inches in July and even exceed the monthly average in August, but September threw us off the rails.

With temperatures exceeding 100 more than once, and rainfall totals less a tenth of an inch, that helped enhance our drought conditions as we head into Fall.

Believe it or not, the last time we saw over a quarter of an inch of rain as on August 24th when we picked up 1.57" in Macon.

That means we have now gone 39 days off of only 0.28" of rain.

We do have two fronts that will help cool us down in the coming days, but when it comes to rain, they won't help give us what we would hope for.

Over the next 7 days, it looks like we will maybe pick up two tenths of an inch at best.

