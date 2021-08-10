Central Georgia river levels are trending down

Meteorologist Taylor Stephenson continues our team coverage with a closer look at where the river levels are now.

MACON, Ga. — Pockets of heavy rain dumped inches in our area. Over the past 5 days, places south of I-16 picked up about 8 to 9 inches of rain. Other counties like Macon, Monroe, and Jones picked up over 10 inches of rain.

This has caused our rivers to swell, but thankfully, most water level are trending down.

For the Ocmulgee River in Macon, the river is still in minor flood stage with a current height at 20 feet but is expected to fall into action stage by tomorrow afternoon.

Moving down the river to Hawkinsville, as the water starts to drain from the north, the Ocmulgee River in Hawkinsville will rise to minor flood stage by Sunday. With that though, there is nothing too serious to worry about.

Lastly, for the Oconee River in Milledgeville, the river is in the minor flood stage now at 24 and half feet but will drastically fall below any concerns by Saturday afternoon.