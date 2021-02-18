Central Georgia road closings, storm damage reports due to weather (Feb. 18)

Flooding from strong storms in the region have caused roads to close

MACON, Ga. — Strong storms are making their way through the Central Georgia region starting Thursday morning.

The heavy rain is causing flooding in some counties, leading to storm damage and road closures. This story will be updated throughout the day as we learn more.

WASHINGTON COUNTY

In a Facebook post, Sheriff Joel Cochran says the Washington County Road Department is updating a list of road closures in the area.

"Please have a great day and be safe in all your travels as we expect more rain throughout the morning," Cochran said.

He says people should expect more road closures as the rain rolls by.

Lamars Creek Road — From 75 Lamars Creek Rd to 1151 Lamars Creek Road

Freetown Road — Portion of road closed due to holding water and road caving

Riddleville Mount Moriah Road — River crossing Road closed

McCoy Pond Road —From Highway 24 to Heards Bridge Road

Rachels Road — From Deepstep Road to South Indian Trail Road

West Indian Hill — Old Savannah to Wommack Brantley washed out and a portion of road is gone

Bethesda Road — From the end of the pavement on Highway 68 to Watermelon Road

Francis Bridge Road — From Heards Bridge Road to Salter Road

Panther Branch Road — From Highway 272 to Highway 24