LIVE UPDATES: Central Georgia road closures, storm damage and more (Aug. 8)

MACON, Ga. — Severe weather is making its way through Central Georgia.

Damage:

Here is what local emergency management agencies are telling us about the damage on the ground.

Houston County:

Houston County is reporting a significant amount of damage.

Sandy Run Road is closed. They say that trees and power lines are down and that it is dangerous to head that way.

There have been some houses that got damaged by trees, they say.

According to Houston County officials, there is damage in Kathleen, Bonair, Perry and Warner Robins.

In areas where trees are down, crews are working to address the situation.

Peach County:

Peach County Fire Chief Jeff Doles says that several trees are down and crews are out working to address the situation. There is damage in multiple areas but it is not that major.

Baldwin County:

Baldwin County's EMA Director Wayne Johnson says that rain has been light in their area, and that the rain has been light. They haven't seen the same damage and winds that other counties are reporting.

Caller reports:

As of 5:15, Mary Jackson called our newsroom saying that there is no power and it is hailing in southern Fort Valley.

Tony C Price Sr in Warner Robins is reporting damage on Bromley Way. He says a tree split and it barely missed a nearby home.

Power outages:

The storm has taken out power in a number of areas of Central Georgia.

As of 5:45 p.m., Georgia Power is reporting 1,933 customers without power in Macon County. Over in Houston County, 1,846 customers are without power as of 6:10 p.m. And in Bibb, 519 customers are without power. That is according to the Georgia Power outage map.

Over in Taylor County, 217 Georgia Power customers are without power, and 215 customers in Taylor County are without power as of 6:10 p.m.

There are some minor outages in other counties that are only affecting a few customers.

Flint Energies is also reporting widespread outages in some Central Georgia counties.

According to their outage map, 28.4% of their customers in Macon County are without power as of 6:12 p.m., and 9.6% of customers in Crawford County are also without power. That is down from 21.5% from earlier in the evening.