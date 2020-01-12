Central Georgians see snow flurries overnight

Across the region, people are sharing their videos from last night's sleet and snow flurries.

MACON, Ga. — The cold weather brought in some sleet and flurries to Central Georgia briefly overnight from Monday night in to Tuesday morning.

Some viewers shared their videos.

Elisha Plaxico shared this from Macon.

Evelyn Bowen-Miller sent in a video of snow flurries in Kathleen.

There are more videos of sleet and snow flurries in the region. Charlene Yoder caught this video of snow flurries falling on her car hood in Montezuma.

None of the flurries stuck, but it was still fun to see this time of year.

This is from Joshua Holloway in Forsyth.