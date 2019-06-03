Happy Monday! We have a really nice week of weather ahead of us, just have to get through some chilly morning for the first half of the week.

After a cold start, this afternoon will be very pleasant with afternoon highs mostly in the mid 60s.

Tomorrow morning will once again start cold with mid to upper 30s, and even the afternoon trends cooler with highs in the low 60s. We remain all dry through Tuesday and Wednesday.

A disturbance will approach from the west around Thursday morning, but the latest model runs show this system fizzling before it is able to bring any rain to central Georgia.

Temperatures trend warmer for late week and the weekend. By Friday and the start of Cherry Blossom Festival we'll have temperatures in the low 70s with more dry weather and sunshine!

Monday... Mostly sunny. Highs in the low to mid 60s.

Monday Night... Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 30s.

Tuesday... Mostly clear. Highs around 60.

Tuesday Night... Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

Wednesday... Partly cloudy. Highs in the low to mid 60s.

Wednesday Night... Mostly clear. Lows near 40.

Thursday... Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Thursday Night... Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Friday... Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

Friday Night... Mostly Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Saturday... Mostly Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Saturday Night... Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Sunday... Mostly clear. Highs in the low 70s.

