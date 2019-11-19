MACON, Ga. — Christmas trees of all different varieties are ready to be chosen by families looking for the perfect tree.

"Silver Smoke and Carolina Sapphire," Michael Roberts of Roberts Christmas tree farm named, pointing at one of many rows of trees.

"Fraser firs, Boston firs and Leyland cypress," Gregg Slaughter of Slaughter's Trees said when talking about the variety he will have available at the Macon Farmers Market on Eisenhower Parkway this year.

These trees come from both near and far.

"We planted these, these actually are, in January, these will be 5 years old," Roberts said pointing at a tree standing well over five feet tall on his 42-acre Byron farm.

"Majority of them come out of North Carolina up in the Appalachian Mountains. We do have a couple of trees coming out of Canada this year," Slaughter said.

No matter what type or where they're from, the trees are ready for the 2019 holiday season.

This year brought some wild weather, but Slaughter, who gets his trees from out of state, says that's not the problem.

"It goes back about five years to a lot of seedling issues -- just couldn't get the seedlings, and when you plant less, you have less to harvest," Slaughter said.

In fact, Michael Roberts says the trees on his Byron farm can handle the drought and record-breaking heat, thanks to their deep roots.

"They spread far and wide and they keep searching, they keep spreading. They'll find the moisture. They'll go deep, they'll go shallow and out, and they'll go wherever they have to go with it," Roberts said.

Some of his trees are several years old, meaning they've also had to tackle tropical systems.

"When Irma came through, it really did push over just about everything," Roberts said.

But the trees prevailed.

"If you push the tree back over, you'll have a little hole as long as you pack that crushed gravel in. Pack it good, it'll stay up straight and it really doesn't disturb the root system at all or the growth of the tree," Roberts explained.

Needless to say, these trees have proven they're tough and are ready to be taken home for the holidays.

The Macon Farmers Market plans to begin selling trees as early as Tuesday.

Roberts Farm in Byron officially opens next Monday, November 25th.

