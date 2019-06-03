Well, Sunday could have been nicer, but it wasn't a washout! We will close out Sunday cold and quiet, with lows heading into the upper 30s.

Monday looks great with mostly sunny skies and highs in the lower 60s. It'll be a breezy day, too so that will bring in a bit of a wind chill factor.

We bring back a chance for showers Tuesday morning, but the afternoon and evening look quiet.

Friday, our next front comes through. This will bring showers and a possbibly few storms.

Sunday night... Partly Cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Monday...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Monday night... Partly Cloudy. Lows near 40.

Tuesday...Partly cloudy. Rain possible. Highs in the lower 60s.

Tuesday Night...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40.

Wednesday... Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 70s.

Wednesday Night... Mostly clear. Lows in the low to mid 40s.

Thursday...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Thursday Night... Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Friday... Chance of showers and storms. Highs in the upper 70s.

Friday Night... Chance of showers. Lows in the mid and upper 50s.

Saturday... Chance of showers and storms. Highs in the lower 80s.

Saturday Night... Showers possible. Lows near 60.

Sunday... Scattered showers possible. Highs in the upper 70s.

PHOTOS | Send us your severe weather pictures on Facebook and by email to news@13wmaz.com

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive weather alerts. You can find the app on iTunes and Google Play.