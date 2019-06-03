As for a rain chance, that looks to move in for the start of next week.

Tonight... Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

Friday... Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Friday Night... Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Saturday... Sunny. Highs in the low 70s.

Saturday Night... Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Sunday... Sunny. Highs in the low 70s.

Sunday Night... Mostly clear. Lows near 50.

Monday... Mostly cloudy. Rain possible. Highs in the low 70s.

Monday Night... Mostly cloudy. Rain possible. Lows around 50.

Tuesday... Mostly cloudy. Rain possible. Highs in the mid 60s.

Tuesday Night... Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

Wednesday...Sunny. Highs in the low 60s.

Wednesday Night... Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

Thursday...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

