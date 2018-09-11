The National Weather Service confirms a tornado rolled through Central Georgia Wednesday afternoon.

PHOTOS: Central Ga. storm damage (November 7)

According to forecaster Nikole Winstead the tornado touched down in south Bibb. Winstead says the National Weather Service conducted a survey Thursday afternoon, but still need to analyze all damage reports. No information on the path, length or width could be confirmed at this time.

Damage was reported near Hartley Bridge Road and Sardis Church Road area, the awning of a church on Skipper Road was damaged and several trees were uprooted.

Several power outages were also seen throughout Central Georgia Wednesday afternoon.

More details about the tornado are expected to be released Friday.

© 2018 WMAZ