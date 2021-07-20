Consistent rainfall has not caused Central Georgia river flooding

Even with all the rainy days this month, the rivers in Central Georgia are well-below flood stage.

MACON, Ga. — We've seen consistent rain for the past few weeks so you may be wondering if the local rivers are rising or flooding.

The good news is the rivers in Central Georgia are doing great! Both the Ocmulgee River in Macon and Oconee River in Dublin are well-below flood stage.

To reach the action flood stage for the Ocmulgee River, the water needs to rise to 16 feet. The peak height the water will reach this week is only 9.4 feet.

For the Oconee River, the water needs to rise to 16 feet to enter the action flood stage. The peak height the water will reach this week is only 5 feet.