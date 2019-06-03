It will be a cool and breezy start to the new month. Highs for Monday afternoon will only reach the low to mid 60s, and the breeze could keep feels like temps in the 50s for much of the afternoon.

The day will begin with lingering cloud cover, but by the afternoon we go back to a mostly sunny sky.

Monday...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Monday night... Partly Cloudy. Lows near 40.

Tuesday...Partly cloudy. Rain possible. Highs in the lower 60s.

Tuesday Night...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40.

Wednesday... Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 70s.

Wednesday Night... Mostly clear. Lows in the low to mid 40s.

Thursday...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Thursday Night... Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Friday... Chance of showers and storms. Highs in the upper 70s.

Friday Night... Chance of showers. Lows in the mid and upper 50s.

Saturday... Chance of showers and storms. Highs in the lower 80s.

Saturday Night... Showers possible. Lows near 60.

Sunday... Scattered showers possible. Highs in the upper 70s.

