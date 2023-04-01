NWS confirms tornado touched down in Coweta County

They said it had maximum winds of 80 miles per hour when it hit in the area of Sullivan Road and Fairway Court.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — An EF-0 tornado touched down Tuesday in Coweta County, the National Weather Service confirmed.

They said it had maximum winds of 80 miles per hour when it hit near Sullivan Road and Fairway Court. Downed trees were reported in the area around 7 p.m. Crews have been working all day Wednesday to remove them.

This is not far from the area where a large tornado devastated the community in 2021. Newnan High School had a virtual day Wednesday.

The storm survey report mentions the tornado initially touched down in the White Oak community near Nicklaus Walk and Tillinghast Trace; several small trees were snapped. The storm then moved northeast and larger pines were snapped near a golf course fairway between the White Oak and Woodstream community, the report said.

Along Fairway Court, a few houses had minor roof and siding damage. The tornado then traveled down Sullivan Road where trees were uprooted and snapped between Pheasant Ridge and Wildflower Circle.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.

MORE FROM THE 11ALIVE STORMTRACKERS

DOWNLOAD THE 11ALIVE APP:

Download the app on your Apple or Android device.

Set up weather notifications by clicking the Gear icon in the upper right corner of the app. Select Notification -> Notification Settings -> Severe Weather Alerts -> Toggle the Severe Weather Alerts button to the right to turn alerts on.

Send photos and videos through the app by selecting the Near Me feature on the bottom right taskbar of the app and entering your information.

TEXT YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS TO US: 404-885-7600