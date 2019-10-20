CRISP COUNTY, Ga. — A tornado warning for Crisp and Dooly counties ended at 7:30 p.m.

Before the warning ended, a probable tornado rolled through Crisp County.

During a live phone interview with Meteorologist Austin Chaney, Crisp County Emergency Management Director Billy Hancock said it made a path on Farmers Market Road near the Norfolk Southern track.

"We found ourselves in the middle of a spin," Hancock said.

So far there is no report of injuries or damage to any homes, he said.

"It came quick," he said.

Hancock also said there are some power outages in the area. To check for outages, click here.

PHOTOS | Trees, accidents after storms roll through Central Georgia Cordele

