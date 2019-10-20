CRISP COUNTY, Ga. — A tornado warning for Crisp and Dooly counties ended at 7:30 p.m.
Before the warning ended, a probable tornado rolled through Crisp County.
During a live phone interview with Meteorologist Austin Chaney, Crisp County Emergency Management Director Billy Hancock said it made a path on Farmers Market Road near the Norfolk Southern track.
"We found ourselves in the middle of a spin," Hancock said.
So far there is no report of injuries or damage to any homes, he said.
"It came quick," he said.
Hancock also said there are some power outages in the area. To check for outages, click here.
You can send 13WMAZ your severe weather photos on Facebook or email them to wmaz-newsroom@13wmaz.com.
RELATED: Nestor now post-tropical, rainy and breezy conditions continue through Saturday evening
RELATED: LIST | Weekend event cancellations and postponements due to weather
PHOTOS | Send us your severe weather pictures on Facebook and by email to news@13wmaz.com
STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.
STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.