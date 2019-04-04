CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A possible meteor was spotted across the skies of the Southeast Thursday morning.
More than 250 people reported seeing a fireball with a possible green tail with reports coming in from Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia.
NBC Charlotte chief meteorologist Brad Panovich captured the possible meteor flying over his home Thursday. Panovich speculated that due to the speed and burning, the meteor could possibly have been a large piece of space debris flying through the atmosphere.
Video used in this story was provided by the American Meteor Society. If you've seen a fireball, please report it to the AMS at this link.
