Save on your energy bills with HVAC maintenance tips

An expert said regular maintenance is the key to avoiding a bill energy and repair bill.

WOODSTOCK, Ga. — As the summer heat intensifies, many Georgians are cranking up the air conditioning to stay cool. However, that often leads to higher energy bills.

Fear not, though! There are effective ways to beat the heat and keep the HVAC system running efficiently. Trevor Hall, the owner of Georgian Heating and Cooling, emphasizes the importance of proactive HVAC maintenance to avoid hefty bills later on.

"A properly maintained system is going to be 95% or higher, more reliable in temperatures that are 95 and up," he said.

With the scorching heatwave gripping the area since Independence Day, Hall's company has been experiencing an overwhelming number of calls.

"Ever since the 4th of July, we've started this heatwave. It's just been wide open. We've been very busy," Hall said.

Many of these calls come in as emergencies, with air conditioning systems suddenly shutting down due to the extreme heat.

"These air conditioners can run almost all day long without stopping on these hot days," he explained.

Hall likens the strain on the system to a car driving coast-to-coast nonstop.

On days when temperatures soar into the 90s or higher, Hall advised homeowners to expect at least a 20-degree difference between outdoor and indoor temperatures. Sometimes, the system may struggle to maintain that difference during extreme heat.

To ensure optimal performance and save on energy costs, Hall stressed the importance of a well-maintained system.

"Keeping your unit free from weeds and bushes and keeping your coils clean are two small ways to prevent a bigger energy bill and a bigger repair."

Clogged drain lines are a common problem that can shut down your system, so regular maintenance is key.

Don't forget to change the air filter regularly as well, as it plays a crucial role in maintaining system efficiency.