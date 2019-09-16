MACON, Ga. — We're less than a week out from the start of fall, but it still feels far from it outside.

There's a possibility of fall-like weather later this week, which got us wondering if (and when) we'll be seeing beautiful fall colors anytime soon.

Right now, many of our leaves are either dead from the lack of rain or green-coloring. Leaves are green thanks to chlorophyll. It's made in the process of photosynthesis, which needs lots of warm sun to operate.

When the cooler, shorter fall days arrive, the cold weather breaks down the chlorophyll in the leaves, revealing the beautiful oranges and yellows.

But, what kind of weather do we need beforehand to be sure we get a bright beautiful show come fall?

wmaz

First things first, we need warm sunny days to keep photosynthesis going and ample chlorophyll in the leaves.

We also need cool nights. When the nights get cool, this helps break down the chlorophyll so the leaves can start to change.

Lastly, sufficient rainfall is very important because without enough rain, trees, plants, and leaves die. This would make the leaves fall before getting a chance to even change color.

wmaz

We are already in a deficit for the year, and September is by no means digging us out of the hole.

It doesn't look like anywhere in Central Georgia this month has even come close to normal for rainfall totals.

WMAZ

Here, we typically start to see the leaves change in November, and the farther north you go, the quicker the cooler temperatures flow in.

So, if we don't happen to make the mark, head up towards the midwest or our neighbors in Tennessee to see a better show.

If you are ready for your fall color fix sooner, the Plains typically have bright oranges, yellows, and reds by the last week of September.

