All of Central Georgia is included in the Storm Prediction Center's Marginal Risk for severe storms on Sunday. This is risk category 1 of 5. Main storm threats tomorrow will be isolated damaging wind gusts and small hail.

On Sunday, a cold front will sag into Central Georgia on Sunday. This will provide the lift necessary to get a few storms going. Not everyone will see a storm on Sunday. The chance of rain is only 40%. Still, it will be a good idea to remain weather aware. A few of the storms may produce a damaging wind gust or some small hail. The tornado threat is not none, but it's extremely slim. Our best chance of storms will come after noon tomorrow, and the best chance of stronger storms will exist south of Macon.

Sunday... Showers and storms possible. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Sunday Night... Showers possible. Lows in the low mid 50s, warmer south.

Monday... Partly cloudy. Small rain chance. Highs in the mid 70s.

Monday Night... Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.

Tuesday... Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Tuesday Night... Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.

Wednesday... Partly cloudy. Highs near 70.

Wednesday Night... Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

Thursday... Partly cloudy. Rain possible. Highs in the mid 70s.

Thursday Night...Mostly cloudy. Rain possible. Lows near 60.

Friday...Mostly cloudy. Rain and a few storms possible. Highs in the low to mid 70s.

Friday Night... Mostly Cloudy. Rain and a few storms Possible. Lows in the upper 40s.

Saturday... Showers possible. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

