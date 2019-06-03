We will end out a beautiful weekend cool and quiet. Overnight lows will head near 50.

Tomorrow, our narrative changes. We go from sunny and 70s to 70s and storms. Some of the storms could be strong. The Storm Prediction Center put a handful of our counties under a marginal risk. (1 out of 5) The threats are damaging wind gusts and hail. For now, the tornado threat is not of concern.

A cold front will push through beginning in our northwestern counties around 4 p.m.

The blue/green colors on this map is CAPE. All you need to know about CAPE, is that it's the energy needed for thunderstorms to fire up. We will stay mostly quiet through the afternoon, and with temperatures rising into the upper 70s tomorrow afternoon, looks like instability will be sufficient for storms as the second line comes through later.

The second line of storms looks to come through around 9 p.m. A few storms could be strong as the second line comes in.

As the sun sets, the instability will decrease, and the severe threat will diminish. Timing for any severe storms looks to be between 9 p.m. and 11 p.m.

Everything will be said and done by the overnight hours.

We keep a small rain chance for Tuesday before sunshine and 60s return through mid week. Back in the mid 70s by next weekend!

Sunday Night... Mostly clear. Lows near 50.

Monday... Mostly cloudy. Rain possible. Highs in the low 70s.

Monday Night... Mostly cloudy. Rain and storms possible. Lows around 50.

Tuesday... Mostly cloudy. Rain possible. Highs in the low to mid 60s.

Tuesday Night... Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

Wednesday...Sunny. Highs in the low 60s.

Wednesday Night... Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

Thursday...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Thursday Night... Mostly clear. Lows in the low 40s.

Friday... Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 70s.

Friday Night... Mostly Clear. Lows near 50.

Saturday... Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Saturday night... Partly Cloudy. Lows in the low 50s.

Sunday...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

