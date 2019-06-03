It's so refreshing to have a beautiful and dry weekend! Both days carry partly to mostly cloudy skies with highs in the low 60s.

We stay rain-free and sunny all week long with highs in the upper 50s and low 60s. Looking at upper 60s low 70s by the end of the work week and start of next weekend!

Saturday... Mostly cloudy. Highs in the low 60s.

Saturday Night... Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows near 40.

Sunday... Partly cloudy. Highs in the low to mid 60s.

Sunday Night... Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows near 40.

Monday... Partly cloudy. Highs in the low to mid 60s.

Monday Night... Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 30s.

Tuesday... Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

Tuesday Night... Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 30s.

Wednesday... Partly cloudy. Highs in the low to mid 60s.

Wednesday Night... Mostly clear. Lows near 40.

Thursday... Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Thursday Night... Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Friday... Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

