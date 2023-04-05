Near record-high temperatures are in the picture followed by days of rain into the weekend.

AUGUSTA, Ga. — If you are headed to Augusta National Golf Club this week, pack your poncho. If you're planning on watching the Masters on television, pack you patience.

Mother nature is planning on bringing potentially record-breaking heat followed by days of rain during tournament days.

Wednesday

High Temperature: 90° | Low Temperature: 63°

After two days of practice rounds, the Par3 Contest happens on Wednesday as temperatures soar near 90 for a high temperature under partly cloudy skies.

The record high temperature for April 5 in Augusta is 91°, set back in 2010.

Thursday

High Temperature: 86° | Low Temperature: 66°

20% Chance of Rain

Thursday will be the start of a big pattern change into the weekend. Look for temperatures to rise into the mid-80s as the tournament begins with honorary starters Gary Player, Jack Nicklaus, and Tom Watson.

Play will happen all day with the first official tee time at 8:00 a.m.

Any weather delay on Thursday would be from a passing shower and should be short lived.

Friday

High Temperature: 74° | Low Temperature: 63°

70% Chance of Rain

Friday will be the first of two, potentially three rainy days in Augusta. A front will arrive and stall across the southeastern United States. A steady rain that could be heavy at times is expected to be around most of the day. The full slate of participants are scheduled to play Friday, before the cut.

The expectation is for rain to impact play on Friday.

Saturday

High Temperature: 55° | Low Temperature: 49°

90% Chance of Rain

Tee times on Saturday are slated to begin at 10:20 a.m. Our long-range models are showing widespread rain lasting Friday night into Saturday in Augusta. It's important to know that golfers can play in light rain, but not heavy rain.

However, the persistent rainfall that could be heavy at times is expected to keep the course wet and impact play once again on Saturday.

If a delay happens on Friday, it's possible the second round, which has more players than the originally scheduled third round, is delayed into Saturday initially.

Sunday

High Temperature: 64° | Low Temperature: 46°

40% Chance of Rain

Sunday doesn't appear to be a total washout but has the potential to be pretty wet. With tee times once again slated for 10:20 a.m., the last of the showers should be moving out during the morning hours with only a few sprinkles for the afternoon.

Of course, by this point, grounds crew will assess the course and determine whether or not it is too wet to play.

Delays from Friday and Saturday could extend into Sunday.

If play is extended into Monday, the weather should cooperate better than the weekend. It won't be completely dry but will have many more dry hours as temperatures continue to warm closer to normal for early April.