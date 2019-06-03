We'll see even warmer weather to finish the week, with small rain chances to begin the weekend. A better rain chance is in play for yet another Sunday. We could see a few storms with this as well. We'll keep an eye on any severe threat as well.

Tonight... Freeze Warning. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

Thursday... Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Thursday Night... Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

Friday... Mostly cloudy. Small rain chance north. Highs in the mid 60s.

Friday Night... Mostly Cloudy. Small rain chance north. Lows near 50.

Saturday... Mostly cloudy. Rain possible. Highs in the low 70s.

Saturday Night... Showers possible. Lows in the upper 50s.

Sunday... Showers and storms possible. Highs in the mid 70s.

Sunday Night... Showers possible. Lows in the mid 50s.

Monday... Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

Monday Night... Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

Tuesday... Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Tuesday Night... Partly cloudy. Lows in the low 50s.

Wednesday... Partly cloudy. Rain possible. Highs in the upper 60s.