MACON, Ga. — Tens of thousands of fans will head on down to Jacksonville this weekend for the annual Georgia-Florida game. If you're headed to the game, the weather should cooperate nicely.

Aside from an isolated shower chance during tailgate time, the weather for gameday is looking dry. If you're headed to the game, expect mostly cloudy skies around kickoff along with a temperature in the upper 60s.

Clouds will thin out a little bit during the game, and temperatures will cool slowly through the 60s. Given how warm it can be during this game, I'd say this is a win for a forecast.

The game should wrap up around 7:30. Whether you're a Dawgs fan or a Gators fan, enjoy the game!

