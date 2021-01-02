Georgia family celebrates blessings left by devastating tornado

The 2013 tornado that ravaged an area of northwest Georgia created a tight bond between a young man and his great-grandmother.

CALHOUN, Ga. — Each year, a Gordon County family celebrates survival and the powerful bond forged by a devastating tornado.

It’s been eight years since the EF-3 tornado bearing 160 mph, winds cut a 22-mile swath of devastation from Adairsville to Calhoun. Dozens of homes were badly damaged or destroyed.

One of those homes collapsed on top of Betty Stewart and her 2-year-old great-grandson Zane McFarland.

“We celebrate January 30th because my mom and grandson survived the tornado that day,” says Faye McFarland. “They have a connection like no other two people.”

Zane is now a thriving 5th grader. On January 30, 2013, rescuers found him beneath a heavy pile of debris suffering from multiple bruises and a broken leg. Family members credit his great-grandmother with saving his life. As the tornado approached, Better Stewart wrapped Zane in a quilt and her trembling arms.

“I didn’t care whether I lived or died,” Stewart told 11Alive’s Jerry Carnes just days after leaving the hospital. “I didn’t and still don’t. I wanted him to live. It was the Lord that saved us.”

The family says that Stewart has recovered from her many injuries from that day but is now legally blind due to macular degeneration. The 87-year-old had to endure months of therapy in order to walk again after suffering multiple broken bones during the tornado.

“She’s a trooper,” says her daughter. “Through her strength and God’s grace she still lives alone and is able to make a mean pound cake.”

The most powerful and lasting impact of the tornado is the bond between Zane and his protective great-grandma.