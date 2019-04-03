ATLANTA — Georgia Governor Brian Kemp declared a state of emergency Monday morning for three counties affected most by yesterday’s severe weather system.

Those three counties are: Grady, Harris and Talbot.

"With extensive storm damage in Grady, Harris, and Talbot Counties, it is imperative that we take swift action to help affected Georgians and deploy state resources in ongoing response and recovery efforts. This declaration immediately dispatches additional first responders and assistance as we continue to assess the damage," said Kemp.

He is expected to visit those areas on Monday afternoon to survey damage with area emergency management officials.

He also offered his thoughts and prayers to those affected in other parts of the state, as well as in Alabama where nearly two dozen people were killed by a tornado spawned by the storm system.

