The rain from Monday is long gone, and we now settle in for some really nice weather through mid-week. After a touch of fog for Tuesday morning, Tuesday afternoon will feature a good supply of sunshine with afternoon highs around 70 degrees.

The great weather rolls on for Wednesday, expect afternoon highs in the low to mid 70s with a mostly to partly sunny sky. Our weather remains dry through mid week.

By Thursday our next potential rain maker is getting organized west of here, but across central Georgia our weather is still looking mostly dry. However, we can't completely rule out a shower or two late day Thursday.

Then Friday will be our next more widespread rain chance. Showers and a few thunderstorms are expected. As of right now it looks like the higher severe weather chances will once again remain west of here.

The Day Three Storm Outlook shows the level 2 risk for severe storms back across Alabama. We'll continue to keep an eye on the latest model trends and keep you posted.

The weekend is looking all dry, but fairly cool. Expect afternoon highs in the low 60s, and temperatures by Sunday morning could be in the upper 30s.

Tuesday... Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 70s.

Tuesday Night... Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.

Wednesday... Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 70s.

Wednesday Night... Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

Thursday... Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Thursday Night...Mostly cloudy. Rain possible. Lows near 60.

Friday...Mostly cloudy. Rain and a few storms possible. Highs in the low to mid 70s.

Friday Night... Mostly Cloudy. Rain and a few storms Possible. Lows in the upper 40s.

Saturday... Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

Saturday Night... Mostly Clear. Cooler. Lows near 40.

Sunday... Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 60s.

Sunday Night... Mostly Clear. Cooler. Lows near 40.

Monday... Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

