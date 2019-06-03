Happy Friday! Another spectacular afternoon is on the way to cap off the work week. Expect plenty of sunshine for Friday with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Temperatures will fall in to the 60s for any of the evening Cherry Blossom events.

You'll notice a few more clouds around for Saturday. In general, it will be a mostly to partly sunny sky. We can't completely rule out a sprinkle or two, but for the most part we're all dry still for Saturday with highs pushing 80 degrees.

Unfortunately, our rain chance is set to return on Sunday. The new models this morning have trended a bit faster with the timing. This means that we could have showers and maybe a few storms rolling in as early as Sunday morning.

This will not be an all day rain, so it's not a washout for the final day of the Cherry Blossom Festival. However, we could be dodging some rain, especially for the first part of the day.

Then for Sunday afternoon it appears the best rain chances move south of Macon. This could mean that the second half of the day stays dry for the Cherry Blossom Festival. We will of course keep you updated as we get a better idea on the timing.

Monday could have some showers around as temperatures go cooler, but it looks like Tuesday will be the better rain chance. Temperatures will be chilly for Tuesday, and some could be stuck in the 50s for the afternoon. We trend dry again for Wednesday and Thursday of next week.

Friday... Mostly sunny. Highs in the low to mid 70s.

Friday Night... Mostly Clear. Lows near 50.

Saturday... Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Saturday night... Partly Cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Sunday...Partly cloudy. Rain possible. Highs in the low 70s.

Sunday night... Partly Cloudy. Rain possible. Lows in the low to mid 40s.

Monday...Partly cloudy. Rain possible. Highs in the low to mid 60s.

Monday night... Partly Cloudy. Rain possible. Lows in the low 40s.

Tuesday...Partly cloudy. Rain possible. Highs in the lower 60s.

Tuesday Night...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40.

Wednesday... Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Wednesday Night... Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Thursday... Sunny. Highs in the low 70s.

