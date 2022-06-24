Heavy rain, hail move through Central Georgia

Roy Yoder with the Macon County EMA said streets were temporarily blocked due to downed trees and power lines, but all of their main streets are open now.

MACON, Ga. — Storms rolled through Central Georgia Friday night, leaving behind hail and some damage.

Trees and flooding blocked northbound and southbound on Highway 247 at Elberta Road, mile marker 2 in Bibb County.

According to the Georgia Department of Transportation, all lanes were blocked.

Drivers in the area were advised to take an alternate route.

In Macon County, Roy Yoder with the Macon County EMA said streets there were also temporarily blocked due to downed trees and power lines, but the debris was cleared after a few hours.

Viewers also submitted some video and photos of damage and hail.

Paula Upshaw captured this storm damage off Moseley Road in Byron.

Michael Ogden sent this video of rain and hail barreling down at the airport in south Bibb County.

13WMAZ's Connor Hines was at the Macon Bacon game at Luther Williams Field where these ominous clouds rolled through.

